Hydrojet Inc. Now Offering Advanced Axis Waterjet Cutting

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Hydrojet Inc. announces that they now are using advanced axis waterjet cutting technology. With this equipment they now have the capabilities to cut the most precise and accurate results on numerous materials. With this axis waterjet cutting they also now have one of the most advanced equipment in the industry. This allows Hydrojet Inc. the ability to create the most intricate components at affordable costs to their clients.



With equipment like this they are able to produce precise cutting and drilling from every angle and side of the material. Dynamic waterjet also happens to be a very economical way of cutting materials that requires no tools, but with the use of high pressurized water. With these new advantages, Hydrojet Inc. can now provide the most intricate and complex shapes in one simple setup, allowing for maximized cost savings. Not only does it save money but also time, making them more productive. Providing quick and efficient results is great but with the axis waterjet cutting equipment it is capable of producing higher quality finishes.



Very similar to the standard dynamic waterjet cutting system the 5 axis machining has increased control and motion capabilities. It has an added advantage of more maneuverability due to having more axis’ than a typical waterjet. Hydrojet Inc. is proud to offer such a mature service for those who are in need of the best quality cuts.



About Hydrojet, Inc.

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state-of the -art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet Inc. are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.