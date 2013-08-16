Hydrojet Inc. Now Offering Greater Precision with Dynamic Waterjets

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Hydrojet, Inc., an industry leader in multi axis machining, has quickly become known for their ability to offer a variety of costumer solutions. With a fully equipped 40,000 square foot facility, Hydrojet, Inc. has more ability than most competitors. Furthermore, the staff at Hydrojet, Inc. is passionate about delivering the highest quality and precision to each customer. Virtually every material can be milled, cut, or machined at Hydrojet, Inc. Plus, Hydrojet, Inc. operates in a thorough and efficient manner that allows for quick turnaround time. Now, Hydrojet, Inc. is offering customers extreme precision through dynamic waterjet technology.



Although waterjet technology has been around for quite some time, major advances in the industry have occurred in the past several years. Traditional waterjet cutting has many benefits, but Hydrojet, Inc. utilizes dynamic waterjet technology with active tolerance control. The dynamic waterjet cutting allows for a full range of angled cuts. Furthermore, Hydrojet, Inc.’s system is powered by a hyperpressure pump that is capable of 87,000 psi. There is no doubt that Hydrojet, Inc. can provide the accuracy and efficiency that customer’s desire.



Dynamic waterjet cutting has major advantages over traditional waterjet technology. The 3, 5, and 6 axis machining capability allows for optimal precision. The 87,000 psi makes a single pass without the need for refinishing. Plus, waterjet cutting is gentler on most materials. That is, without the added factor of heat, materials are less likely to become distorted. There are a number of advantages associated with waterjet cutting and there are even more reasons to choose Hydrojet, Inc. Regardless of the material type or quantity of cuts needed, Hydrojet, Inc. will get the job done.



About Hydrojet, Inc.

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state of the art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.