Hydrojet Inc. Now Offering More Precise Machining of Composites

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Hydrojet Inc., located in Reading, PA, has over 25 years of manufacturing and machining experience. With better technology and facilities, Hydrojet Inc. is able to offer customers much more than most machining companies. In fact, Hydrojet serves customers from almost every profession, including: healthcare, military, electronics, industrial, energy, and more. A few years ago, Hydrojet Inc. upgraded to a brand new facility with a host of new and advanced technologies. Now, Hydrojet Inc. is offering customers the highest level of precision when machining composites.



There is virtually no material that Hydrojet Inc. can’t work with. Having such a wide range of customers, Hydrojet Inc. has technology that allows them to machine almost every material. Acrylic, glass, foam, polymers, quartz, Teflon, titanium; the list is almost endless and Hydrojet Inc. offers the highest level of quality in machining. Currently, Hydrojet Inc. is utilizing a number of different technologies in order to cut, manufacture, and machine. Dynamic water jets and five-axis machining capabilities are just a few of the reasons why Hydrojet Inc. is an industry leader in composite manufacturing.



Recently, Hydrojet Inc. began utilizing the GERBERcutter GTxL. The GERBERcutter is a low-ply conveyorized cutting system and it allows for excellent precision. The GERBERcutter is primarily used to cut compressed materials up to one inch thick. When it comes to certain projects, precision is priceless. Hydrojet Inc. regularly helps customers in building prototypes. A more accurate prototype will provide customers information that is invaluable. Without an accurate prototype, a customer may be left with a false perception of costs and marketability. Regardless of the industry or material type, Hydrojet Inc. will help customers get the most precise final product.



About Hydrojet, Inc.

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state of the art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.