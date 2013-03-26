Hydrojet Now Has the Most Advanced Machining and Waterjet Cutting Available in Their Facilities

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Hydrojet is proud to announce that they are now equipped with some of the most advanced technology in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry in their new facility. Inside Hydrojet, they have a 40,000 square foot building that holds some of the most powerful machinery around that is located in Eastern Pennsylvania. For those who are in need of machining composites, almost any material in mind can be produced for the most accurate and high-quality finished products.



Their new state-of-the-art operation is able to pump out prototypes out of materials such as cobalt, copper, metal, fiberglass, bronze, ceramics, and the list goes on as to the materials that can be used. With decades of experience in waterjet cutting and composite marching, Hydrojet has been able to grow and produce various materials that are needed in order to accommodate the needs of other businesses. With over 40,000 square feet they were able to fill it with Axis Waterjet cutting system, 5 axis high speed precision router, 3 axis vertical machining center, and a few others that are all made to perform certain duties.



Their facility has been able to provide greater efficiency, higher quality products and at a less expensive costs in their new and improved facility. Just northwest of Philadelphia, Hydrojet has been able to produce massive volumes of prototypes in their new operation for a more efficient turnaround for clients. With 100% customer satisfaction guaranteed, they strive to meet the needs of clients because their prototypes will only be as good and efficient as Hydrojet makes them. With this on the line, the professionals know how important it is for all products to be produced seemingly. The new building will be able to help them hold more advanced equipment and produce a much more efficient organization.



About Hydrojet, Inc.

Hydrojet, Inc. has become a strong leader in the waterjet cutting and precision machining industry. Their main goals are to provide clients with the utmost precise and excellent service that has made their business a success to this day. The state of the art facility that withholds all of their most advanced equipment and technology is located northwest of Philadelphia. This is where the professionals at Hydrojet are dedicated to offering the best most accurate products that surpass all expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.hydrojet.com/.