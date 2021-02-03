New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The global Hydrophilic Coating Market is forecasted to reach USD 18.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydrophilic coatings are also ionic in most cases and are usually charged negatively to facilitate aqueous interaction. After being added to a substratum, such items identify a type of material that is wet-able, lubricating, and ideal for tailor-made biological activity, thereby boosting industry production. Medical coating class finds its extensive use in advanced applications such as the delivery of drugs and organic interaction.



Key participants include:



BioInteractions Inc., Koninklijke DSM, Surface Solution Group, Surmodics, Telefax Inc., Aculon Inc., Applied Medical Coatings, Hydromer Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Surmodics Incorporated, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:



While the COVID-19 epidemic is rising, producers are progressively adapting their production and buying strategies to meet the demands of a pandemic that has created market-based need for Hydrophilic Coating. A series of negative and positive shocks will occur over a few months as distributors and their suppliers respond to increasing customer demands. Several countries look vulnerable to export-dependent economies, with an adverse global situation. The effect of this pandemic would reshape the global Hydrophilic Coating industry due to a lack of downstream demand, some factories either shut down or decrease their capacity.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Hydrophilic Coating market according to Product Type, Raw Materials, Application, and Region:



Substrates Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polymers

Glass

Metal

Nanoparticles

Others



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Resin-Based Coatings

Colloidal Silica Based Coatings

Sodium Silicate Based Coatings

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Medical devices & equipment

Optical

Others



Regional Outlook:



The Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading region in the global hydrophilic coating market, with China, Japan, and India as the predominant market growth propellers. The booming healthcare industry, increased spending on high-end medical devices, technological advancements in medical device manufacturing, substantial demand for hydrophilic coatings among automotive OEMs, and the region's escalating automotive production rate are likely to induce market growth in the forthcoming years. China witnesses the highest demand for these high-performance coatings for various medical devices.



