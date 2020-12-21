New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Hydrophilic coatings are wettable, low-friction coatings, with a wide array of medical and biomedical applications. These coatings offer a plethora of advantages over hydrophobic coatings, owing to their high-lubricity, durability, biological interaction, low particulate count, and water-absorbent properties. According to Reports and Data's latest study, the global hydrophilic coating market is foreseen to accrue approximately USD 18.78 billion by 2027, expanding at a steady CAGR of 6.8%.



Market Drivers:



The burgeoning medical and biological applications of hydrophilic coatings, coupled with the rapidly expanding medical device industry, are projected to foster the growth of this market. These coatings are extensively used in various medical devices, such as catheters, syringes, and anatomical guidewires, as they help reduce the insertion force and abrasion between device surfaces and vessel walls. The soaring demand for these coatings across the automotive, marine, construction, and aerospace sectors for their diverse uses like enhanced fuel efficiency create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Key participants include:



BioInteractions Inc., Koninklijke DSM, Surface Solution Group, Surmodics, Telefax Inc., Aculon Inc., Applied Medical Coatings, Hydromer Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Surmodics Incorporated, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Hydrophilic Coating market according to Product Type, Raw Materials, Application, and Region:



Substrates Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polymers

Glass

Metal

Nanoparticles

Others



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Resin-Based Coatings

Colloidal Silica Based Coatings

Sodium Silicate Based Coatings

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Medical devices & equipment

Optical

Others



Regional Outlook:



The Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading region in the global hydrophilic coating market, with China, Japan, and India as the predominant market growth propellers. The booming healthcare industry, increased spending on high-end medical devices, technological advancements in medical device manufacturing, substantial demand for hydrophilic coatings among automotive OEMs, and the region's escalating automotive production rate are likely to induce market growth in the forthcoming years. China witnesses the highest demand for these high-performance coatings for various medical devices.



