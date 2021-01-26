New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Hydrophobic coatings are lubricious, biocompatible, non-chromogenic, and also resistant to abrasion. Factors such as attractiveness and wear tolerance are boosting the growth of the hydrophobic coatings market. Materials such as hydrophobic coatings are used in the diagnostic equipment, appliances to hold them safe for prolonged periods and, surgical tools because these devices are somehow polluted with the tissue residue and fluids, which is increasing the demand for the product. The unique features associated with this product are low wet ability, low ice adhesion, high strength, and resistance from UV rays, which are estimated to propel the market growth for hydrophobic coatings during the forecast period.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



BASF SE, 3M, PPG Industries, Abrisa Technologies, Advanced Industrial Coatings, NEI Corporation, Prelco, Nippon Paint, Aculon, and Drywired, among others.



Market Drivers



The Hydrophobic coatings market is propelled due to its large scale applications in the construction and automotive industries, which held about 50.2 % value in the year 2019. A hike in demand for the usages of the polysiloxanes on the top of any other desired product is owing to its outstanding chalk resistant properties along with its aesthetic weathering features in terms of gloss savings. The product has applications in the aerospace, automotive, construction, medical, optical and, oil & gas industries.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of about 33.3% in terms of revenue due to its large-scale usages in the construction industry. The Middle East & African region is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hydrophobic Coatings market on the basis of product, substrate, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polysiloxanes

Fluoro-Alkylsilanes

Fluoropolymers

Titanium Dioxide



Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Metals

Glass

Concrete

Ceramics

Polymers

Textile



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Oil & Gas



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Hydrophobic Coatings market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Hydrophobic Coatings industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Hydrophobic Coatings industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Hydrophobic Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Hydrophobic Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued….



