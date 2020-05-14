Hydrophobic Coatings Market Trends by 2020 : Top Key Players - Drywired, 3M, NeverWet, PPG, Nippon Paint, NEI Corporation, AkzoNobel, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, Prelco

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Hydrophobic coatings market is anticipated to gain $590 million in revenue from anti-icing property by 2024. Hydrophobic coatings are aligned with a number of desirable properties, including self-cleaning, anti-microbial, antifouling, anti-icing/wetting, and anti-corrosion. These coatings have significant application in aerospace industry due to their anti-icing property. Accumulation of ice on aircrafts can lead to misapprehension of weather conditions & flight speed by negatively impacting communication & sensing equipment and can put aviation security at risk. Applying hydrophobic coatings on the surface of aircraft can help prevent buildup of ice deposits.



Key industries where these coatings find application include automobile, aerospace, construction, and medical. These coatings possess excellent water-repelling capabilities along with superior scratch, corrosion, and abrasion resistance. Also, increasing demand for less toxic, ecological products across end use cases has



Inclination towards waterproof coatings, which can be easily be applied on different substrates, such as leather, polymer, ceramics, metals, and glass. Such properties have expanded utilization of these coatings for multiple purposes in various industries and propelled hydrophobic coatings industry growth.



Hydrophobic coatings are extensively used in optical applications for optimization of lens performance. These coatings improve strength, transparency, enhance ease of cleaning, visual comfort, and reduce lens care time. Application of hydrophobic coatings helps form a hardening layer to amplify lens resistance towards wear and tear over time. They also help to resist scratches and dirt, which can badly impact lenses. As per estimates, hydrophobic coatings market share from optical application is likely to surpass $65 million by the end of 2024.



Easy applicability and cleanability of hydrophobic coatings have propelled its deployment in various substrates, especially in textiles. As per estimates, hydrophobic coatings industry share from textile substrate is likely to record a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.



Apart from the aforementioned properties, hydrophobic coatings are associated with various other functional properties, such as gas barrier, antibacterial, UV resistance, flame retardancy, and abrasion resistance. Also, hydrophobic coatings are biodegradable, which will escalate hydrophobic coatings market share.



Negative impact of various forms of coatings on environment has resulted in shift in consumer preference towards bio-based and organic products. Fluoro-alkylsilanes hydrophobic coatings, in particular, are gaining popularity in automotive, aerospace, and construction industries. Hydrophobic coatings industry forecast report predicts that Japan fluoro-alkylsilanes business will exhibit 5% CAGR over the forecast period.



Fluoropolymer business in Germany has gained significant traction due to the presence of numerous automotive OEMs in the country. Also, the government of Germany has been supporting bio-based manufacturing activities. Germany fluoropolymer industry share is expected to touch the $30 million mark by 2024.



Leading Key Players are



Several hydrophobic coatings market players are investing in research & development activities to expand their product portfolios and sustain the stiff competition. Some of the leading business participants are Drywired, 3M, NeverWet, PPG, Nippon Paint, NEI Corporation, AkzoNobel, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, Prelco, and Advanced Industrial.



