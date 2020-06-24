Hydrophobing Agents Market to Witness Increased Traction from Personal Care Industry : By Key Players Dover Chemical, Romonta GmbH, Amsdorf, Kao Chemicals, Elotex, Baerlo

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The 21st century has witnessed the global population, particular females, being highly conscious of their appearance, as they lend increased focus on their skin and hair and aesthetic appeal. This has led to an enormous amount of money expended on the personal care products since the last half a decade or so, leading to a revolution in the cosmetics and personal care sector. More importantly, this revolution has led to a surge in the demand for those products that these cosmetics are composed of hydrophobing agents market.



Considering the extent to which these products are used in personal care, this segment has come to emerge as a vital growth avenue for hydrophobing agents market. These products contain at least one silicone polymer, which is now progressively becoming one of the most valuable materials used across the industrial space. Silicones have become pivotal in many high end, superior performance skin care formulations, offering them a never-before-seen shine, smooth application, and an excellent finish for a silky, luxurious, and comfortable-skin feel without leaving a sticky residue.



Silicone polymers, however discovered since 1880, did not see the light of the day until the 1990s, as far as their usage in the personal care industry is concerned. It is needless to mention however, that over 50 per cent of all new cosmetics being manufactured since last ten years, contain atleast one class of these silicone polymers. And now following the success realm, silicones have become ubiquitous in the industry with now only few product portfolios being denied of the presence of these hydrophobing agents market.



Frontrunners in the hydrophobing agents market

Dover Chemical, Romonta GmbH, Amsdorf, Kao Chemicals, Elotex, Baerlocher GmbH, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Dow Corning, Rudolf Group Wacker Chemie AG, Peter Greven, FACI S.P.A, Jowat S.E and Brillux GmbH & Co. KG



Silicone build up may affect the hair texture and strength impeding the product penetration

While silicones provide umpteen advantages in hair care, making hair more voluminous and highly lustrous, to cite a couple, their negative impacts post prolonged use are evidently visible. Silicone wound on the hair shaft leaves no room for the hair to breathe, leading the strands to become brittle and dull. Moreover, the use of silicones may even turn out to be a nightmare for some hair types leaving the hair greasy.



Although the product has some limitations, the future of silicone in skin care shines bright. Consumers today, especially the millennials, are rather cautious about skin care. They are continually looking for a wide range of products delivering superior aesthetics and benefits that stand out of the league. Claims have been made that nearly 10,000 patents for cosmetic silicones across the industry have been assigned by the US Patent and Trademark Office since 1976. This number is now only increasing as the benefits of using silicones in skin care products are gaining more traction among the masses.



As technological advancements across skin and hair care develop, the application scope of hydrophobing agents market would observe an upsurge. In the years to come, the deployment of hydrophobic agents will increase not only in the personal care segment, but also across other end-use sectors such as construction and paints & coatings.



