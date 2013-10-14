Hydroponic Light Bulbs Supplier 1Lightbulbs.com Offers over 200 Lighting Options for Growers

Owings Mills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- 1Lightbulbs.com is proud to announce that the site now features over 200 light bulb choices for growers utilizing hydroponics to grow their plants. Available at the best prices on the web, 1Lightbulbs.com's wide selection of bulbs now makes it the leading hydroponic light bulbs provider on the internet.



Very simply, hydroponics involves the growing of plants in water, without soil. The water is fortified with mineral solutions to give the plants the essential nutrients that they need to grow, while specialized lighting provides the adequate amount of light needed for the plants to thrive. Although any plant can be grown with hydroponics, the most common plants for use with the hydroponics method are tomatoes, lettuce, and flowers.



According to an article on the lighting supply website, "Hydroponics is a more efficient way to provide food and water to your plants. Our high intensity grow lights are easy for home gardeners to use. They come pre-wired and are rated at 120 volts (your normal home current), so they’re compatible with any standard home outlet. Just hang them from a simple ceiling hook, plug them in, and start growing!"



Carrying the best quality hydroponic light bulbs available, 1Lightbulbs.com offers popular brands like Agrosun, Philips and AgroBrite at the most competitive prices on the web. The site also features light bases and hanging fixtures that are compatible with their bulbs to provide complete lighting solutions for hydroponics growers.



In addition to hydroponic light bulbs, 1Lightbulbs.com carries nearly every type of light bulb for every purpose imaginable. These include bulbs for outdoor and automotive use, seasonal and holiday, miniatures, vintage, chandeliers and pendants, and many, many more. More information about 1Lightbulbs.com can be found on the website at 1Lightbulbs.com, on Houzz, an online platform for home remodeling and design, and on the company's Facebook page.



About 1Lightbulbs.com

1Lightbulbs.com is the leading provider of lighting products and light bulbs on the web, offering over 10,000 different products from their warehouse. Based in Owings Mills, Maryland, 1Lightbulbs.com shops the world to find the best deals on each and every product offered. By working with multiple distributors, 1Lightbulbs.com is able to purchase in bulk, saving customers money on everything they need pertaining to lighting. For more information, visit https://www.1lightbulbs.com/category/68/Hydroponics/1/.