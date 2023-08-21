Hydroponic Vegetables Market May See a Big Move : Lumigrow, Heliospectra, Greentech Agro, Hydrofarm

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Hydroponic Vegetables Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hydroponic Vegetables market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Logiqs B.V. (Netherlands), Lumigrow, Inc. , General Hydroponics, Inc. (United States), American Hydroponics, Inc. (United States) , Greentech Agro, Llc (United States), Hydrodynamics International, Inc. (United States), Hydrofarm, Inc. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Hydroponic Vegetables

The hydroponic vegetables are grown over the non-soil nutrient support. These vegetables are grown under a precise environment with no outdoor exposure. The whole process to cultivate hydroponic vegetables is controlled under a centralized computer system in order to grow nutrient-filled vegetables, which help vegetables to grow disease and pollutant-free. The production of hydroponic plants is very predictable and hence grantees return to the manufacturers. These hydroponic vegetables are rich in quality and can be grown close to the selling point of the vegetable markets hence increasing the value of the product and reducing the loss in the distribution channel for the manufacturers.



The Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Natural Hydroponic Vegetables, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Hydroponic Vegetables), Application (Unorganised small stores, Grocery stores, Hypermarket or a Supermarket, Whole food and Specially stores, Distributors, Bulk suppliers, Others), Origin (Non-exotic Hydroponic Vegetables, Exotic Hydroponic Vegetable), Distribution Channel (Modern Trade (Hypermarket, Supermarket), Grocery Stores, Unorganized Small Stores, Whole Food and Specialty Stores, Bulk Suppliers and Distributors), Nutrients (Micro Nutrients, Macro Nutrients), Vegetable Type (Tomato, Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables, Cucumber, Strawberry, Pepper, Other Crops), Farming (Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming)



Market Opportunities:

- The Emergence of Vertical Farming in Urban Areas

- High Capital Investment for Large-Scale Farms



Market Drivers:

- Need for Hydroponic vegetables Due to Increasing Demand for Food

- Higher Yields Compared to Traditional Soil-Based Agriculture



Market Trend:

- Adoption of New Techniques to Produce Better Yield and Quality of Hydroponic Vegetables

- Rising Demand for Rooftop Farming



What can be explored with the Hydroponic Vegetables Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Hydroponic Vegetables

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



