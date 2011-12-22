HydroponicGear.com: New Ecommerce Website for Indoor Gardening

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2011 -- HydroponicGear.com announces the launch of their new ecommerce site featuring hydroponic gardening products and growing systems. Indoor gardening products have increased in popularity as many consumers strive to find more ways to be self sufficient. In small homes or apartments or areas where traditional gardening is not an option, consumers can use hydroponic systems to create a thriving, urban garden.



Hydroponics is the process of growing plants without soil. As a gardener, the consumer will give a plant the nutrients and light that it needs to thrive. There are a variety of mediums that can be used for hydroponic growing. The concept of this practice allows for plants to be healthier and more nutrient rich than those grown with pesticides.



HydroponicGear.com is committed to supplying consumers with all the necessary products to successfully grow plants with soilless gardening. Through their online hydroponics and horticulture store, consumers can purchase a variety of high-quality supplies. HydroponicGear.com offers filtration systems, indoor gardening supplies, climate control tools, fertilizers and plant nutrients, lighting units and hydroponic growing systems. New products are regularly added and there are ongoing monthly specials to help reduce the cost of hydroponic supplies for growers.



Hydroponic growing allows for a better type of plant that grows better than traditional garden plants, because of a controlled environment. This process is growing in popularity for those consumers who live in areas where it is hard to grow or they do not have a garden. Small systems are perfect for small rooms or patios of apartments or small homes. The online blog at HydroponicGear.com offers up information on the best hydroponic system as well as tips and techniques for successful growing. HydroponicGear.com is the ultimate source for indoor gardening supplies on the internet today.



About HydroponicGear.com

HydroponicGear.com is an ecommerce site that focuses on advanced indoor gardening. The company is based in California and offers a full line of grow rooms, lighting, nutrients, air purification and climate control devices for indoor gardening. Find more information by visiting http://www.hydroponicgear.com. For more information on the online hydroponic store visit HydroponicGear.com or contact the company via email at info@hydroponicgear.com.