Hydroponics Market Driving Factors and COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- The hydroponics market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2026. The pressure on the agriculture industry to meet the growing demand for grains and food leads to the search for high-yielding farming techniques, such as precision farming and urban farming. Hydroponics thus is looked upon as a potential solution for the growing concern about food security in the coming years.



According to the UN reports on global population, plants grown in hydroponic systems have achieved 20%–25% higher yield than the traditional agriculture system, with its productivity being 2–5 times higher. Also, owing to controlled environmental conditions, the effect of climatic changes can be balanced with the help of these systems, thereby not affecting the annual crop production. CEH techniques directly affect the crop harvest cycle. Since climatic changes show a minimal effect on such systems, crops can be produced all year round, thereby again increasing the produce.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Hydroponics Market:



Amid the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, many individuals have developed a critical point of view towards outdoor food. With health and food safety becoming the key focus, the populations around the globe have showed an inclination towards home cooking and self-made/homemade meals. This has put the food and hotel industry into jeopardy. After the devastating outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the adoption rate of urban hydroponic farming systems around the world are estimated to rise sharply.



The agriculture industry faced challenges during the initial phases of the spread of the pandemic. There were huge labour shortages on the farm, some farmers missed their window of opportunity for harvesting for seasonal crops, the falling prices of agricultural products and the disruption of logistics. Many countries also realized their over dependence on imports of food materials and hence began emphasizing on internal and domestic productions.



Key players hydroponics market include major players such as Signify Holdings (Netherlands), Argus Control Systems (Canada), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Scotts Miracle Gro (US), American Hydroponics (US), LumiGrow (US), Emerald Harvest (US), Hydroponic Systems International (Spain), Advanced Nutrients (Canada), Vitalink (UK), Hydrodynamics International (Spain), Logiqs B.V (Netherlands), Grobo (US), and American Hydroponics (US).



These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



