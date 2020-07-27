Hydroponics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly During 2019– 2030 : MIR

The global hydroponics market accounted for over US$ 7.6 (estimated) billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2030.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Hydroponics is a modern technique of growing plants in a nutrient-rich and water-based solution. Hydroponics eliminates the use of soil, instead makes use of the root system that is supported with the help of an inert medium, including perlite, clay pellets, rockwool, vermiculite, or peat moss. The main principle behind the said plant-growing culture is to enable the plant roots to directly communicate with the nutrient solution, while interfering and having access to oxygen, which is extremely important for ideal growth of plants. There are several benefits of hydroponics, one of which is the amplified rate of the plants growth. If hydroponics is installed rightly, the plants will grow at increased rate of 25% faster and will produce 30% more than the plants grown in soil.
Major Key Players of the Hydroponics Market are:
LumiGrow, Heliospectra AB, The Scotts Company LLC, LOGIQS B.V., JAYA Hydroponic Farms, AmHydro, Hydrodynamics International, Hydroponic Systems, Emerald Harvest, and Advanced Nutrients, among others.
Major Types of Hydroponics covered are:
Aggregate Systems,
Liquid Systems
The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:
-How are the manufacturers operating in the Hydroponics Market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025?
-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?
-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?
-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the Hydroponics Market?
-What will be the market share over the estimated period?
-What are the general conditions prevailing in the Hydroponics Market?
In the end, Hydroponics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
