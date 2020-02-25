New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The growth of the hydroponics market is driven by higher yields compared to conventional agriculture methods in limited land and other resources, which has had a profound impact in demand for hydroponics. Hydroponic systems are a combination of multiple technologies and hence encompass a specific set of system models. According to the report, the global hydroponics market accounted for over US$ 7.6 (estimated) billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2030.



Hydroponics Market Prominent Players



Some of the prominent players in the global hydroponics market include LumiGrow, Heliospectra AB, The Scotts Company LLC, LOGIQS B.V., JAYA Hydroponic Farms, AmHydro, Hydrodynamics International, Hydroponic Systems, Emerald Harvest, and Advanced Nutrients, among others.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:



-This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2019-2030, which will assist in identifying prevailing market opportunities.

-Major countries in each region are mapped as per the individual market revenue.

-The region-wise and country-wise hydroponics market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report. Key players of the hydroponics market are listed.

-This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

-An in-depth analysis of segmentation of the market is provided to elucidate the prevailing market opportunities.



Hydroponics Market Key Segments:



By Equipment

- HVAC

- LED Grow Light

- Irrigation Systems

- Material Handling

- Control Systems

- Other Equipment



By Type

- Aggregate Hydroponic System

o Closed Systems

o Open Systems

- Liquid Hydroponic Systems



By Geography

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



