Hydroponics Market Report by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Forecast by 2029

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the hydroponics market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Hydroponics Market : Segmentation



The global hydroponics market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.



Crop Type



Vegetables

Kohlrabi

Radish

Cucumber

Tomatoes

Peppers

Others

Herbs & Greens

Arugula

Lettuce

Cilantro

Basil

Mint

Parsley

Spinach

Others

Fruits

Strawberry

Blueberry

Watermelons

Grapes

Cantaloupe

Others

Flowers



Solutions



Organic

Bone meal

Hoof / Horn meal

Fish meal

blood meal

Cottonseed meal

Dried locust or Grasshopper

Animal Manure

Others

In Organic

Macronutrients

Micronutrients



Farming Type



Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming



Distribution Channel



B2B

B2C

Modern Trade

Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Bulk Suppliers & Distributors

Online retailers



Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary



The executive summary of the hydroponics market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global hydroponics market.



Chapter 02 Market Introduction



Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the hydroponics market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the hydroponics market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the hydroponics market report.



Chapter 03 Market Background



The associated industry assessment of the hydroponics market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the hydroponics market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the hydroponics market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the hydroponics market is also provided.



Chapter 04 - Global Hydroponics Market Value Chain



Profit margins at each level of the hydroponics market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.



Chapter 05 Market Dynamics



The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the hydroponics market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the hydroponics market are also comprehensively discussed.



Chapter 06 Global Hydroponics Market Analysis and Forecast 2014-2029



This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical hydroponics market (2014-2018), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2019-2029). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (20192029).



Chapter 07 Global Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Crop Type



Based on crop type, the hydroponics market is segmented into Vegetables, Herbs & Greens, Fruits & Flowers. The vegetable is further segmented into Kohlrabi, Radish, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Peppers and others. The herbs and greens are further segmented intoArugula, Lettuce, Cilantro,Basil, Mint, Parsley, Spinach, and others. The fruits are further segmented intoStrawberry, Blueberry, Watermelons,Grapes, and others. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on crop type.



Chapter 08 Global Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Solutions



Based on solutions, the hydroponics market is segmented into organic and inorganic. The inorganic is further segmented into Macronutrients and Micronutrients. The organic is further segmented into Bone meal, Hoof / Horn meal,Fish meal, blood meal, Dried locust or Grasshopper, Animal Manure and others. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on solutions.



Chapter 09 Global Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Farming Type



Based on farming type, the hydroponics market is segmented into indoor and outdoor farming. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on farming type.



Chapter 10 Global Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Distribution Channel



This chapter provides details about the hydroponics market on the basis of distribution channel, and has been classified into. The B2C is further segmented into Modern Trade, Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, Bulk Suppliers & Distributors and Online retailers. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on distribution channel.



Chapter 11 Global Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Region



This chapter explains how the hydroponics market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Oceania, the Middle East and Africa.



Chapter 12 North America Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the hydroponics market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on application and countries in the North America region.



Chapter 13 Latin America Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the hydroponics market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the hydroponics market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 14 - Europe Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



Important growth prospects of the hydroponics market based on its application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, UK, Nordic, BENELUX, Russia, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 East Asia Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the hydroponics market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, China, South Korea and Japan. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on applications and countries in the East Asia region.



Chapter 16 South Asia Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the hydroponics market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes India, Thailand,Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on applications and countries in the South Asia region.



Chapter 17 Middle East and Africa Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



This chapter offers insights into how the hydroponics market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa, during the forecast period 2019-2029.



Chapter 18 Oceania Hydroponics Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



This chapter offers insights into how the hydroponics market is expected to grow in major countries in the Oceania region such as Australia & New Zealand during the forecast period 2019-2029.



Chapter 19 Competition Assessment



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the hydroponics marketalong with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 20 Competition Deep-Dive



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the hydroponics market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., Argus Control Systems Ltd., Emirates Hydroponics Farms, Platinum Produce Co., Hollandia Produce, L.P., Eden Farms, AMCO Produce Inc. and many other players.



Chapter 21 Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the hydroponics report.



Chapter 22 Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the hydroponics market.