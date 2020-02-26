Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The SMI recent research on Global "Hydroponics Market" 2020-2027 report highlighting opportunities, and supporting planned and strategic decision-making with latest news and business forecast.



Hydroponics is the science of soil-less gardening using important nutrients in a mineral rich water solution. A plant only needs sunlight, sufficient amount of water, and selected nutrients to grow. Hydroponics farming allows a plant to grow 50% faster than the conventional method. It eliminates the need of pesticides and herbicides. In hydroponic gardening, any type of water can be use that can be recycled and re-used, which reduces the need of fresh water and uses less space. Globally hydroponics is the fastest growing market.



Hydroponic crops produce higher yield as compared to conventional soil crops. Need of food security with increasing population, rise in cultivation of medicinal plants, and environmental friendly techniques are some of the growth divers in the hydroponic industry. On the other side, lack of awareness and knowledge about soil less farming and high capital cost are some of the major restrains in hydroponics market. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States the world hunger is rising, in 2015 approximately 777 million people were undernourished, which increased to 815 million in 2016. Therefore the growing adoption of hydroponics farming to tackle the hunger around the world is expected to drive the growth of hydroponics market over the forecast period.



Top Prominent Players: Argus Control System (Canada), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Greentech Agro LLC (U.S.), Biodynamic LLC., General Hydroponics, Inc, Logiqs B.V. (The Netherlands), Lumigrow, Inc. (U.S.), Hydrofarm Inc, Hydrodynamics International Inc, Logiqs B.V, Heliospectra AB, Village Farms International, Inc



