Hydroponics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030

Hydroponics is the process of growing plants with the help of water, as the name suggests and nutrients from sources other than soil. In short, hydroponics simply means growing plants in the water. Roots of the plants are based in the nutrient-rich solution that contains no soil. People also term this process as growing plants with no use of soil, since the process does not include soil for nutrients. Plants are basically grown in mediums like coco coir fiber or rocks and are given a solution containing all the nutrients of soil. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Hydroponics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global hydroponics market accounted for over US$ 7.6 (estimated) billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2030.



The consistent growth of the market can be attributed to several factors such as, higher yield as compared to conventional agricultural practices and hydroponic systems that help in the conservation of natural resources. Moreover, hydroponic systems are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the hydroponics market globally between 2019 and 2030.



Major Key Players of the Hydroponics Market are:

LumiGrow, Heliospectra AB, The Scotts Company, LOGIQS., JAYA Hydroponic Farms, AmHydro, Hydrodynamics International, Hydroponic Systems, Emerald Harvest, and Advanced Nutrients, among others.



Hydroponics results in higher yield as compared to conventional agricultural practices. To feed the growing population, the productivity of food crops must be increased within an existing land through alternative farming techniques. According to the United Nation's report on the worldwide population, plants in the hydroponic system have 20–25% higher yields than a soil-based system with productivity of 2–5 times higher.



Various complications associated with hydroponics farming are affecting market growth to a certain extent. Several complications, such as the lack of government policy & tax breaks in developing countries and high capital investments involved in large-scale farms, are few of the major restraints for the market. Hydroponic farming will play a pivotal role in improving food safety in developing countries.. In developing regions the high set-up costs for hydroponic farming can often render operational unfeasibility.



Major Types of Hydroponics Market covered are:

Aggregate Systems

Liquid Systems



Major Applications of Hydroponics Market covered are:

HVAC

Led Grow Light

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Hydroponics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hydroponics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hydroponics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hydroponics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hydroponics Market Size

2.2 Hydroponics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hydroponics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hydroponics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hydroponics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hydroponics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hydroponics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hydroponics Revenue by Product

4.3 Hydroponics Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hydroponics Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Hydroponics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



