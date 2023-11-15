NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Hydropower Generation Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Hydropower Generation market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Hydro-Quebec (Canada), Rus Hydro (Russia), China Yangtze Power (China), Agder Energi (Norway), Duke Energy Corporation (United States), Georgia Power Company (United States), Ontario Power Generation (Canada), Stat Kraft (Norway), BC Hydro (Canada), Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (Canada).



Hydropower plants capture the energy of flowing water to generate electricity. Flowing water generates energy that can be captured and turned into electricity. A turbine is used to converts the kinetic energy of falling water into mechanical energy. Then a generator transforms the mechanical energy from the turbine into electrical energy. This is called hydroelectric power or hydropower. Hydropower uses the energy of flowing water, without draining it to produce electricity, thus all hydropower projects, large, small, mini, micro, run? of?river or storage meet the definition of renewable.



On 19, June 2019, RusHydro has announced to the start of the construction of two small hydropower plants Krasnogorskaya-1 and Krasnogorskaya-2 on the Kuban river in the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic with an installed electric capacity of 24.9 MW and the annual output of 83.8 GWh each.

May 27, 2019 " Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has announced the construction of a 7.5-MW run-of-river hydroelectric generating station on the Inukjuak River near Inukjuak, Nunavik, in northern Qubec named the Innavik Project. This innovative project will provide customers of Inukjuaks off-grid system with clean and renewable energy.



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising Investment in Hydropower Projects

Market Drivers

- Rising Inclination towards Clean Energy

- Increasing Demand for Electricity Globally

Opportunities:

- Growing Focus toward the Generation of Renewable energy Generation

- Rising Instability in Crude Oil Prices is anticipated to the Growth of Market



Analysis by Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), Types of Hydropower (Run-Of-River Hydropower, Storage Hydropower, Pumped-Storage Hydropower, Offshore Hydropower), Size of Hydropower Plant (Large Hydropower, Small Hydropower, Micro Hydropower)



The regional analysis of Global Hydropower Generation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



