Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hydropower (Large Hydro, Small Hydro and Pumped Storage), 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020 market report to its offering

Hydropower (Large Hydro, Small Hydro and Pumped Storage), 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020



Summary



Hydropower (Large Hydro, Small Hydro and Pumped Storage), 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020 is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the market trends of the alternative energy industry. The report provides an understanding of the global hydropower market including the market analysis of the key countries the US, Canada, Brazil, Russian Federation, Norway, China, Japan and India. It details historic (20062012) and forecast data (20132020) for installed capacity and power generation split by large-hydro, small-hydro and pumped storage. It also covers deal analysis, investment analysis, competitive landscape of hydropower project owners and major policies impacting the hydropower market in each of the covered countries. Additionally, the report also covers the three emerging hydropower countries Mexico, Turkey and Vietnam. Emerging countries chapter details installed capacity and power generation split by large-hydro, small-hydro and pumped storage, deal analysis and major policies impacting the hydropower market of the countries. The report is built using information available from primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses global hydropower market. Its scope includes -

- The report gives an introduction of the global hydropower market. Major countries included in the report the US, Canada, Brazil, Russian Federation, Norway, China, Japan and India. In addition, introduction of the three emerging hydropower countries Mexico, Turkey and Vietnam.

- Historic and forecast statistics for hydropower installed capacity and power generation from 2006 to 2020 globally and for the covered countries.

- The report provides the deal analysis, investment analysis, competitive landscape of hydropower project owners and major policies impacting the hydropower market in each of the key countries US, Canada, Brazil, Russian Federation, Norway, China, Japan and India.

- The report also provides the deal analysis and major policies impacting the hydropower market for the emerging countries Mexico, Turkey and Vietnam.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision making based on historic and forecast data for hydropower installed capacity and power generation.

- Develop strategies based on the latest market trends and deals information in the hydropower market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential by developing strategies based on the latest operational and regulatory events.

- Identify key hydropower market and business development avenues.

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145105/hydropower-large-hydro-small-hydro-and-pumped-storage-2013-update-global-market-size-competitive-landscape-regulations-and-investment-analysis-to-2020.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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