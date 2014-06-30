Hydropower Market 2014 - 2018 Global Report

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Many international and regional vendors are investing in the Hydropower market (both large and small) because of benefits such as long-term profits and no fuel charges. Many companies are also investing in R&D to increase the efficiency and durability of turbines and generators. For instance, Alstom SA, one of the leading players in the Global Hydropower Generation and Manufacturing market, invested around US$8 million in a global technology center for hydropower products in Brazil in 2013. In addition, a building boom in mega hydropower plants is in progress in countries such as China and Brazil.



According to the "Global Hydropower Market 2014-2018" report, one of the major drivers in this market is the increased electric power requirements worldwide. An increase in energy consumption has a positive influence on the demand for power, and this demand is only expected to rise during the remaining years of the forecast period.



Covered in this Report

The Global Hydropower market can be segmented into two divisions: Large Hydro and Small Hydro . These are the two types of hydropower plant, which are categorized on the basis of their capacity.

Global Hydropower Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hydropower market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Electricity Requirement



Key Market Challenge

- Long Gestation periods



Key Market Trend

- Increased Investment by Market Vendors



Purchase Report @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=19153.



Further, the report states that one of the major challenges in this market is a requirement for high initial investment. Hydropower plants require a huge amount of initial investments compared to thermal, wind, solar, and other types of power plants.



The report recognizes the following companies as the key players in Global Hydropower Market: Eletrobras, BC Hydro, Hydro-Québec , Rus Hydro, China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd., Agder Energi AS, Duke Energy Corporation, Georgia Power Company, Ontario Power Generation Inc., Stat Kraft AS.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?