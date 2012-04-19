New Energy market report from GBI Research: "Hydropower Market to 2020 - Energy Management Strategies and Green Funds to Drive Emerging Markets in Latin America and Africa"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- GBI Research has released its research, "Hydropower Market to 2020 - Energy Management Strategies and Green Funds to Drive Emerging Markets in Latin America and Africa". The report gives an in depth analysis of hydro power markets in five global regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa, with forecast until 2020. The research analyzes the regulatory framework and infrastructure of the hydro power sector in these 17 countries. It provides a detailed forecast of the hydro power installed capacity and generation in each of the major and emerging hydro power markets to 2020.
The report also covers global hydro power market trends, deals and market force analysis. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
According to GBI Research, cumulative installed capacity of global hydro power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2011 and 2020, while global hydro power generation is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% for the period 2011-2020.
- The global hydro power market analysis segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Details of the 17 hydro power markets covered under the five regions: China, India, Japan, Vietnam, France, Norway, Russia, Turkey, The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Iran, Ethiopia and Mozambique.
- Historical and Forecast of hydro power cumulative installed capacity and generation from 2005-2020.
- Major policies and regulations impacting hydro power market in all the countries covered.
- Key drivers and restraints impacting hydro power market.
- Key trends and Porter's Five Forces analysis of hydro power market.
- Major Active and Upcoming Projects in all the regions covered, along with major deals.
- Identify key markets and investment opportunities for foreign investors in the hydro power industry.
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data and detailed growth opportunities analysis.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends that are driving the hydro power market.
- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the market's growth potential.
- Locate and capitalize on market potential in emerging economies
