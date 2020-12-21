New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Hydroquinone is utilized in cosmetics as an antioxidant. It may be implemented as a stabilizer that impedes the polymerization process of the adhesive present in artificial nails. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted hydroquinone as an OTC (over-the-counter) skin bleaching agent intended to lighten patches of darkened skin. Hydroquinone is used in cosmetics and medical preparations. Hydroquinone finds application in medicine (in concentrations up to 5.0%) for treating dyschromia (such as melasma, an acquired form of hyper melanosis).



The leading companies operating across the global Hydroquinone market are listed below:



Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Solvay, Hiahang Industry Company Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., Honeywell International PLC, YanCheng FengYang Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanxi Jin-Jin Chemical Co. Ltd., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., and Kawaguchi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., among others.



Market Drivers



The hydroquinone market is projected to grow at a rate of 5.1% and reach USD 5.26 Billion by 2027, according to Reports and Data's recent report. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for hydroquinone amongst end-user industries. Growing demand for the compound in the cosmetic industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand from superabsorbent polymers and escalating demand from the paints & coatings industry.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global hydroquinone market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Intermediate

Antioxidant

Polymerization Inhibitor

Photosensitive Chemical

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Cosmetics

Polymers

Paints & Adhesives

Rubber

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.2% by 2027. The market dominance of the region is due to the growing demand for the compound in countries like China and India, due to the massive growth of end-user industries. The construction sector in India has been witnessing rapid growth owing to increased investment in the sector, especially for the Government of India's 'Housing for All by 2022' initiative.



