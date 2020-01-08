Hydroxycarbamide Market Type, Application– Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Hydroxycarbamide is a chemotherapy drug used in the treatment of sickle-cell disease, cervical cancer, chronic myelogenous leukemia, and polycythemia vera. It is also known as hydroxyurea and hydrea. It usually comes in the form of capsule and taken by mouth. This drug can also help the patients suffering from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia to live longer. It has the ability to bring the number of white blood cells as well as monocytes back to normal. Manufacturers are trying to enhance the efficiency and usefulness of these drugs with the help of latest technologies.



The Hydroxycarbamide market has been undergoing novel product launches. Cytodrox Capsule is one of them. It helps in preventing the cancer cells from multiplying. It increases the fetal haemoglobin (HbF) levels in RBCs in case of sickle cell diseases. This eventually enhances the blood flow and offers protection against painful sickle cell episodes.



Players to launch new products to strengthen their presence in the market



Key manufacturers operating in the global Hydroxycarbamide market include Zydus Cadila, Taj Pharma, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharma, United Biotech, Alkem (Cytomed), Par Pharma, Cipla, Samarth Pharma, VHB Life Sciences, Beijing Jialin Pharma, and Khandelwal Laboratories. Key players are taking up various strategic initiatives such new product launches, partnerships, and business expansions to gain a competitive advantage in the Hydroxycarbamide market.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? Capsule



? Tablet



By Application



? Sickle Cell Disease



? Cancer



? Other



FDA Warnings on the Usage of Hydroxycarbamide



The global Hydroxycarbamide market has been bifurcated on the basis of product type as capsule and tablet. Hydroxycarbamide is largely available in the form of capsules owing to its increasing demand among the end users. The global Hydroxycarbamide market has been bifurcated on the basis of application as sickle cell disease, cancer, and other diseases. Hydroxycarbamide is extensively used to treat sickle cell diseases, wherein it increases haemoglobin and lowers the number of attacks. The report gives a detailed analysis of the applications segments to the readers.



By Region



According to the WHO, in the United States, sickle-cell disease affects around 72,000 people, most of whose ancestors come from Africa. Increasing incidence of sickle cell diseases in the US, mainly among African Americans is a key factor driving the demand for Hydroxycarbamide. Asia Pacific is one of the key suppliers of Hydroxycarbamide, which is, in turn, having a positive influence on the regional market growth. Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness significant growth in the years to come owing to surge in the consumption of Hydroxycarbamide.



