New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The Global Hydroxychloroquine market is forecasted to reach USD 5.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The medication is widely used in the treatment of acute attacks of malaria, and rheumatoid arthritis, among other conditions. The fact that the medicine is a chemotherapeutic agent, which acts against erythrocytic forms of malarial parasites, is one of the major reasons for its extensive use in malaria treatment, which is in high demand in third world countries due to high incidence rate of malaria. However, with COVID-19 pandemic, the scenario in terms of demand for the medication has changed drastically, which sudden interest of nations like the U.S. on getting the medication. This sudden elevation in demand of the mediation is attributed to its demonstrated antiviral activity against (SARS–CoV-2), severe acute respiratory syndrome–coronavirus 2 in certain clinical studies.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Hydroxychloroquine market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hydroxychloroquine industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V, Sanofi S.A., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Zydus Cadila.



The Hydroxychloroquine industry is segmented into:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Tablets

Injection



Distribution channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospital pharmacy

Online pharmacy

Speciality drug stores

Retail pharmacy



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Malaria

Rheumatoid arthritis

Lupus Erythematosus

COVID-19

Other



Regional Outlook of Hydroxychloroquine Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Hydroxychloroquine market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



