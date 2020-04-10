Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Hydroxychloroquine Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hydroxychloroquine Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Hydroxychloroquine. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zydus Cadila (India), Sanofi S.A. (France), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (United Kingdom), Ipca Laboratories (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Actavis (United States), Apotex Corporation (Canada), Mylan N.V. (United States), ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. (United Kingdom) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States).



United States Food and Drug Administration has identified Hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine is a derivative of chloroquine that has both antimalarial and anti-inflammatory activities. It is used to prevent or treat malaria caused by mosquito bites. It is treated malaria by killing the parasites that cause the disease. It is also used to treat certain auto-immune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. India manufactures 70% of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine, according to Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).



Market Drivers

- High Demand for COVID-19 Treatment from Highly Affected Regions such as the United States, Italy and Others

- Demand for Prevention and Treatment of Malaria

- Increase in the Distribution Channels

- Development of New Hospitals and Clinics



Market Trend

- Increased Research and Development Activities



Restraints

- Shortage of Hydroxychloroquinev Worldwide

- Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

- Growing Number of COVID-19 Infected People Worldwide

- Growing Healthcare Industry

- Rising Applications of Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Various Diseases



Challenges

- Meet the Rising Demand from Various Countries

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations of Some Regions



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

Recently, Indian pharmaceutical companies are raising monthly production of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) four times to 40 metric tonnes (MT) by the end of this month and five to six times to over 70 metric tonnes (MT) by next month. The plan to step up production came after the Government of India indicated it will help countries in dire need of the drug to fight novel coronavirus.

In March 2020, Mylan has restarted production of hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets at its West Virginia manufacturing facility in the United States to meet the potential for increased demand resulting from potential effectiveness of the product in treating COVID-19.



The Global Hydroxychloroquine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg, Hydroxychloroquine 300 mg, Hydroxychloroquine 400 mg), Application (Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, COVID-19, Others), End-users (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hydroxychloroquine Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Hydroxychloroquine market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Hydroxychloroquine Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Hydroxychloroquine

Chapter 4: Presenting the Hydroxychloroquine Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Hydroxychloroquine market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Hydroxychloroquine Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Hydroxychloroquine Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



