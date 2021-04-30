New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market research report published by Reports and Data provides insightful information about the global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market regarding market value, market share, market size, and revenue share for the forecast period of 2021-2027. Hydroxypropyl starch ether (HPS) is a chemical compound with properties such as biocompatibility and high stability. It is employed extensively in several industries including building materials, papermaking, and cosmetics. The global hydroxypropyl starch ether market is expected to register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising usage of hydroxypropyl starch ether in several end-use industries.



Hydroxypropyl starch ether improves water retention property of cement. Hence, it is extensively used in the construction industry. Additionally, hydroxypropyl starch ether enhances functioning of the rheology of spray mortar, as it improves thickness substantially. Hence, growth of the construction industry worldwide is driving adoption of hydroxypropyl starch ether. This in turn is fueling growth of the global hydroxypropyl starch ether market.



Moreover, hydroxypropyl starch ether is employed in the textile industry for its efficiency in textile sizing. Furthermore, it is biodegradable, which enables manufacturers to focus on building of eco-friendly structures.



Market Segmentation based on Product Types:

- Food Grade

- Pharma Grade

- Industrial Grade



Market Segmentation based on End-use/Applications:

- Food

- Pharma

- Construction

- Others



The regional segmentation provides a current and forecast estimation for the report in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It offers key insights into the critical factors influencing the market growth in each region such as infrastructure, investment and funding, technological advancement, and efforts taken by key players in each other. Furthermore, it also covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, consumer behavior and demand, current and emerging trends, market share, market size, revenue growth, and presence of major companies in the region.



The report also offers insights into each company covering company overview, key developments, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements, among others.



Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

- Ingredion

- AGRANA

- AVEBE

- EMSLAND

- Yiteng New Material

- YouFu Chemical



Regional Analysis Covers:

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA



Highlights of the TOC:

- 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

- 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market size

2.2 Latest Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

- 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market key players

3.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) Market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



