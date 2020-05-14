HYGICARD, an Antimicrobial Brass EDC Tool, Launches on Kickstarter!

Jerez, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- The HYGICARD tool is a next-generation, contact-free gadget that creates a frontline barrier between consumers and dangerous pathogens. Each day, human beings come into contact with millions of pathogens and unknowing pass them from one surface to the next, threatening individual and community health. For every direct surface contact, such as while opening and closing doors or turning on public faucets, flushing toilets, and using keyboards, presents a new risk for transmission.



Made of brass and copper, HYGICARD eliminates the need to touch things while harnessing natural antimicrobial properties. An ultra-slim and lightweight tool, the HYGICARD has a push zone, pull hook, touch stylus, and bottle opener all in one, creating a free and safe way to push and pull doors, press elevator buttons, activate touch screens, and more. Effortlessly versatile, and eco-friendly, HYGICARD can be carried on a keychain or in a wallet, bag, or pocket, and even comes with a silicone case that mounts to smartphones or other surfaces and increases the degree of disinfection when combined with an antimicrobial spray.



Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to support HYGICARD, including associated production costs. Expected to release in early June 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/impacto/hygicard-antimicrobial-brass-edc-tool-pull-push-touch-stylus?ref=x8wcco



Supporters around the world can back HYGICARD by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €10. But for a pledge of €15 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a discounted HYGICARD tool. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About HYGICARD

HYGICARD was developed by Impacto, a small company based in Jerez, Spain. Dedicated to creating merchandise for sporting events, Impacto has embraced a new mission with the development of the COVID-19 crisis. With HYGICARD, Impacto is committed to helping everyday people overcome the most pressing health challenges of our time.



