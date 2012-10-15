Hygiene Products Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Some of the major factors driving the growth of hygiene products market are rising concerns about personal hygiene and product innovations. Although, feminine hygiene products share the maximum market size, men’s hygiene products are also growing in demand. This is opening new opportunities for the hygiene product manufacturers to develop innovative personal care products. This market is witnessing phenomenal growth since the past few years as a result of improvement in standards of living and the growth in public attention towards women’s health. Full-fledged advertising and commercialization are some of the recent trends influencing the growth of this industry. With new product innovations, this industry is graduating to a competitive environment with a number of manufacturers entering the market. The market is flooded with various hygiene products, and every product claims to offer comfort and varied designs.



Market Segmentation



Based on product type:



- Sanitary Pads/Towels

- Tampons

- Panty Liners



This research report analyzes this market based on different market segments and major geographies like North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. This report provides a comprehensive study of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed industry profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Some of the key players dominating this market are L’Oreal, Godrej, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly Clark, P & G, Wintex, SCA, Lil-lets Group, Natracare Bodywise (UK) Ltd, PayChest Inc, Playtex Products, Procter & Gamble, Unicharm, Kao Corporation, and others.



