Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- The hygienic pumps and valves market size is predicted to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Hygienic pumps and valves are used in different industries, such as food and beverages. Manufacturers across these industries must follow several hygiene standards defined by various associations. These standards help in the adoption of hygienic equipment, as they provide control over processes, enhance production, and avoid the contamination of products. In the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturing pharmaceutical products requires maintaining high hygiene standards at each phase of the manufacturing process, such as materials, equipment, containers, premises, and cleaning and disinfecting products, to ensure the purity and quality of final products and the strength of active ingredients. These standards provide adequate and safe products for patients.



Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (UK), Flowserve Corporation (US), ITT Inc. (US), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), GEMÜ Group (Germany), and SAMSON AG (Germany) are among a few top players in the Hygienic Pumps and Valves Companies.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145672200



Market Dynamics:



Opportunity: Growing adoption of IIoT in process industries



Hygienic/sanitary pumps and valves are critical components of various industrial equipment in process industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical. The failure of these pumps and valves could lead to disruptions in plant processes. Traditional, schedule-based maintenance methods fail to alert manufacturing companies about impending valve failures. Due to this, technicians often inform about faults while inspecting pumps and valves, resulting in unplanned downtime. However, recent developments in data science, communications, and computing power have enabled companies to leverage the IIoT technology to reduce unplanned downtime due to valve failure. IIoT enables hygienic pump and valve experts to monitor their health in a plant remotely and track the efficiency, lifecycle, and potential chances of failure of these valves.



Challenge: Rising competition from gray market players and unorganized sector



With the increasing number of local players across regions and the growing existence of gray market players, the competition for industrial players is increasing enormously. With the growing competition, the well-established players in this market face challenges, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and South America. These players must be cautious and sensitive about their product quality, service offerings, and commitments to their industrial customers. The gray market players are known for buying products from low-price countries or regions and selling them to high-price countries or regions through distribution channels not authorized by the original manufacturer or trademark proprietor. All these factors act as a challenge for existing market players.



Key Players:



Imerys S.A. (France)



Imerys S.A. holds a prominent position as a top kaolin supplier within various end-use sectors, including paper, ceramics & sanitary wares, paints & coatings, rubber, and plastics. With operations in significant nations like the United States, China, and the United Kingdom in the kaolin market, the company continues to have a global footprint. The company lays a great emphasis on forming joint ventures and carrying out acquisitions as a key part of its strategic growth plan, which helps it gain a competitive edge in the kaolin industry. Imerys S.A. is also committed to diversifying its clients and bolstering its footprint in new markets. In a noteworthy move, Imerys S.A.'s subsidiary, Kaopolite Inc., a prominent global supplier of kaolin for uses in personal care, hard surface cleaning, and auto care, announced a distribution relationship with Debro Inc. in Canada in February 2019. This group effort made a substantial contribution to the company's growth and strengthening of its position in the Canadian market.



KaMin LLC



KaMin LLC holds a prominent position among the key players in the kaolin market. The company was established in 2008 and since then the it has grown to become one of the top producers of kaolin clay, a type of clay used in products including paints and coatings, plastics, rubber, thermal paper, and catalytic substrates. These sectors play a crucial role in rapidly expanding industries including the automotive and construction sectors. KaMin currently runs three production facilities in the US that are solely focused on kaolin extraction and processing. Their product selection serves a variety of markets, including those in the paper, plastics, rubber, building, paints & coatings, and agricultural. Further in September 2022, The company acquired BASF SE's Kaolin business. BASF was one of the greatest players in the market and the acquisition of their business has increased the market share of KaMin LLC.



Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145672200



Regional Analysis:



China is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the Asia Pacific. The country is among the leading manufacturers and exporters of hygienic pumps and valves, with several medium-sized manufacturers based in the country. Thus, the presence of local manufacturers of hygienic pumps and valves makes it the largest producer and supplier of hygienic pump and valve components. The country has a robust industrial base, where process industries such as processed food and chemicals are the leading industries. Other industries, such as dairy, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals, contribute a considerable share to the country's economy. These industries require comprehensive control and monitoring actions for controlling the flow, pressure, and level and transporting the fluids in pipelines, which requires hygienic pumps and valves. The demand for hygienic pumps and valves is driven by the rapid growth of the processed food and dairy industries, owing to the rapid growth in the population.