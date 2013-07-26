Hyler and Iglesias Realty Leads First Time Buyers to Their Dream Property

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- First time purchase of Orlando homes for sale is not an easy process. But that is what Hyler & Iglesias Realty is for. A full service real estate broker, the realty firm's main purpose is to be of assistance to home buyers, especially guiding the first timers into the otherwise complex process of buying Lake Mary homes for sale.



What Does Hyler & Iglesias Realty Do

The brokerage firm has an extensive listing showcasing many great options for Orlando Real Estate and Lake Mary Real Estate.



The firm specializes in selling luxury residential units. At the same time, making short sales is also their specialty. But the main focus of Hyler & Iglesias Realty is to assist first time buyers in their search for an appropriate property in the Greater Orlando region.



How Does Hyler & Iglesias Realty Make It Easy

Since Neil Hyler and Luis Iglesias, two of the most recognized industry leaders in real estate, founded the brokerage firm 15 years ago, Hyler & Iglesias Realty has gained quite an extensive background in the business. The firm has an excellent lineup of staff of mortgage brokers and property appraisers. The team consists of well trained and well rounded individuals who aim to exceed their respective client's expectations.



Hyler & Iglesias Realty recognizes the fact that each buyer has his own specific needs. The firm focuses on such requirements, customizing offers and services to achieve client satisfaction. The firm prides itself for meeting their client's home buying criteria by providing only the most essential and relevant information.



About Hyler & Iglesias Realty

Hyler & Iglesias Realty ensures that they guide their clients in the evaluation of features, advantages and the amenities of homes for sale in Lake Mary FL so first time home buyers can arrive at a well informed decision. Quality options in the best of neighborhoods, professional and ethical service, these are what home buyers can expect from the brokerage firm.