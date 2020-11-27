Hype Media Global Announces Release Date for "Were It Not for Mama"

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- Lashay thought Jay was everything she had ever dreamed of. Debonair, flashy yet a true gentleman with goals and dreams that very much aligned with her own. Little did she know the absolute horror hiding behind that handsome smile and well-groomed body.



Jay saw the money signs flash before him. 2.5 million dollars would make a great retirement somewhere on a beach with a cool drink and attractive lady by his side. All he had to do was groom Lashay for a while, and failing that, snatch her up and away. After all, most people do not willingly volunteer for human research experiments, and this one was certainly pushing the limits of the definition of experiment.



Were It Not For Mama is a new film set to be released on major streaming platforms in time for the summer blockbuster season. Hype Media Global's sister company, Brown Diamond Films, is taking the production lead.



"This is the first foray Hype Media Global is going to have into the streaming services. It is a new field for us, and we are really excited about the prospects. It is a hope Were It Not For Mama becomes a sleeper hit for the summer," said Lala Jones, Media director for Hype Media Global.



Hype Media Global chose the streaming route with the film because of the global pandemic. Fans of the genre will be able to enjoy Were It Not For Mama in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.



