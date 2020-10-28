Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) is referred as an information technology which is a combination of various elements namely storage, computing and networking which are virtualized in order to provide a single system for users and decrease the complexities related to data center and upturn scalability. HCI is composed of virtualized computing (hypervisor), software-defined storage, and virtualized networking. Hyper converged infrastructure is very flexible, reliable, software driven, etc. which gives it an edge over the traditional converged infrastructure.



On the basis of hypervisor, HCI market can be segmented into three categories. VMware, KVM and Hyper-V. Whereas, the market is categorized into four sections on the basis of application. These are Virtual desktop infrastructure, Server virtualization, data Protection and Remote office/Branch Office.



Usually before deployment of a hyper converged infrastructure (HCI), three steps are to be followed. First, measure and define the workload, second: selection of the right infrastructure, and lastly, planning and deploying of the HCI. There are many advantages which are associated with the HCI implementation, but top three advantages includes flexibility, predictability and simplicity, which makes hyper converged infrastructure very reliable.



The global hyper converged infrastructure market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The hyper converged infrastructure market is expected to increase due many growth drivers such as shifting workload towards public cloud, growing HCI adoption rate by emerging countries, demand from healthcare industry, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as Limitations due to dual-socket servers, challenges of hci implementation, etc. Global hyper converged infrastructure market is expected to observe some new market trends such as shift to subscription-based contracts, moving towards edge computing, etc.



