Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Emerging Trends, Application Scope, Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2023 -- The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 27.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



HCI enables a highly scalable approach, wherein data center functions are pooled onto commodity hardware and are shared between virtual machines running on any host in the cluster. This approach provides agile deployment of virtualized workloads, reduction of data center complexity, and improved operational efficiency.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market"



380 - Tables

46 - Figures

272 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149796579



The software segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The software component of HCI comprises a hypervisor, software-defined storage solution, and unified management console. The tightly integrated HCI software layer enables the execution of key data center functions, which improves the performance in production environments and address the capacity and performance challenges of business. The hypervisor is a critical component used in the HCI solutions as it provides virtualization and abstraction of the underlying hardware. The software-defined storage solutions ensure application performance, data availability, and flexible scalability. The unified management interface simplifies monitoring and maintaining the infrastructure.



The backup/recovery/disaster recovery application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Datacenter outages may result in substantial losses for organizations. Disaster recovery is typically part of a wider strategy of business continuity. To ensure business continuity, organizations are increasingly switching from traditional backups to virtualized backups of a single VM/application. They are deploying HCI solutions for backup/recovery/disaster recovery applications. Backup/recovery/disaster recovery is implemented on HCI by replicating each VM to a backup server. In case of a VM failure, a system administrator can restore the backup instantly. This brings up all the critical business services and allows business operations to continue. This advantage of HCI is expected to fuel its demand over the forecast years.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149796579



North America to dominate the HCI market during the forecast period



The global HCI market by region covers 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2020, owing to the presence of several vendors and considerable investments in adopting HCI solutions in the region. The HCI market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid developments of the required infrastructure and the increasing need to adopt innovative technologies.



Key Vendors



The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the market. Major vendors in the HCI market include Dell EMC (US), Nutanix (US), Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), NetApp (US), VMware (US), Pivot3 (US), Scale Computing (US), Startoscale (US), DataCore (US), Maxta (US), Microsoft (US), HiveIO (US), Supermicro (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Diamanti (US), Lenovo (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Riverbed Technology (US), IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), StarWind (US), Sangfor Technologies (China), and StorMagic (UK).



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=149796579



Browse Other Reports:



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Business Email Compromise (BEC) Market - Global Forecast to 2027



ediscovery Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hyper-converged-infrastructure.asp