Hyper-Converged Systems Market to Witness Staggering Growth, Attributed to Adoption of Real-Time Monitoring Systems, FMI.

Hyper-Converged Systems Market Taxonomy



The global hyper-converged systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to the readers.



Component

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Appliances

Server Virtualization Software

Services



Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs



Application

Virtualization and VDI

Data Center Consolidation

Remote Office / Branch Office (ROBO)

Backup and DR

Others



Industry

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary



The report begins with the executive summary of the hyper-converged systems market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand- and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.



Chapter 02 - Market Overview



Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the hyper-converged systems market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to storage area network and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights hyper-converged systems market report.



Chapter 03 - Key Market Trends



The hyper-converged systems market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 - Key Success Factors



This section includes the key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 - Global Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecasts for the hyper-converged systems market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical hyper-converged systems market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Along with this, pricing analysis of the hyper-converged systems market at the regional level has been provided in this section.



Chapter 06 - Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the hyper-converged systems market during the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the hyper-converged systems market. Moreover, in-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 07 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Component



Based on component, the hyper-converged systems market is segmented into hyper-converged infrastructure appliances, server virtualization software, and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the hyper-converged systems market, and market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 08 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Enterprise Size



Based on enterprise size, the hyper-converged systems market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the market.



Chapter 09 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application



Based on application, the hyper-converged systems market is segmented virtualization and VDI, data center consolidation, remote office / branch office (ROBO), backup and DR, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the hyper-converged systems market.



Chapter 10 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Industry



Based on industry, the hyper-converged systems market is segmented BFSI, government, IT and telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the hyper-converged systems market.



Chapter 11 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region



This chapter explains how the hyper-converged systems market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.



Chapter 12 - North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America hyper-converged systems market, along with a country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends and market growth based on component, enterprise size, application, industry, and countries in North America.



Chapter 13 - Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the hyper-converged systems market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 14 - Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the hyper-converged systems market in several countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 - East Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth prospects of the hyper-converged systems market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the hyper-converged systems market in East Asia.



Chapter 16 - South Asia and Pacific Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the hyper-converged systems market in South Asia and Pacific countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of South Asia & Pacific.



Chapter 17 - Middle East and Africa Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the hyper-converged systems market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period.



Chapter 18 - Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the hyper-converged systems market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some market players featured in the report are EMC Corporation; Atlantis Computing, Inc.; Cisco Systems; DataCore Software Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; Gridstore, Inc.; Hitachi Data Systems; Nutanix, Inc.; and NetApp; and Pivot3, among others.



Chapter 19 - Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the hyper-converged systems market report.



Chapter 20 - Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the hyper-converged systems market.