Hyper Drive Solutions Is Providing Restaurant Billing Software

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- HDPOS smart is a retail management solution designed to automate billing counters and point of sale terminals in a variety of retail sectors. It enables users to manage billing, inventory, and accounting activities. Features include tax management, product management, offers and discounts, reporting, barcoding and printing, cash register, accounting, customer management, AMC management, gift cards, loyalty programs, collections, purchasing, appointment manager, and employee time tracking.



"Individuals looking for restaurant software in India can find their solace when they partner with us. We develop HDRestaurant, a software solution for billing that lends itself to customization, has table management features, and also is integrated into multiple payment gateways," commented the company spokesperson. "This software is exceptionally efficient in this concern with its graphic interfaces when it comes to its billing software for restaurants and boasts of a lot of relevant and exciting features such as accounting, customer loyalty management, report generation, appointment booking, inventory management, and staff management."



Most billing software solutions are costly and do not offer robust accounting and reporting features. Small businesses find it difficult to export data from one system to another to manage their accounts. Hyper Drive Solutions offers reasonable retail POS software cost in India. In essence, HDPOS Smart, smart, and automatic accounting entries for expenses and credits are possible, and compliance becomes very easy in fiscal matters. This is one of the major plus points when it comes to this software suite. With multiple payment options such as cash, cards, loyalty points, discounts, and food coupons, the software is truly capable of managing all forms of payment business can handle, including store credit.



"The software is very user-friendly, and it can be easily customized to meet the desired needs of the customer to serve in various sectors of business settings," explained the company spokesperson. "Moreover, its permanent license is a one-time purchase without any annual renewal fees. There are free frequent product updates and free online support. Not to forget the simple online tutorials available to the user for the proper understanding of the software features and operations. We have installed this product to many customers, and there are no serious issues or challenges encountered this far. Whenever users get small issues, our team is available to sort out customers directly."



HDPOS allows users to design and print bills and invoices. It features custom barcodes and enables users to design and print their barcodes. Users can also create customized reports and receipts to include branding. HDPOS can manage multiple books of accounts for users with more than one location or company. Users can apply different security settings to employees. HDPOS smart is priced per terminal. It is Windows-compatible and offers an app for Android and Windows phones. Customer support is being provided via email, over the phone, via Whatsapp and Skype.



About Hyper Drive Solutions

Hyper Drive Solutions is a reputable software product development company. The firm is offering a one-stop-shop for individuals looking for billing software in India. Their software is designed to be useful in all sectors and all business sizes – they use an innovative approach to make the software effortless to use.