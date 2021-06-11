Hyper Harmony Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on His First Remembrance Day

Bremerton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Hyper Harmony with a heavy heart is launching a tribute song dedicated to Late Sushant Singh Rajput, a talented and celebrated Bollywood actor who had passed away on 14th June 2020. Just as people were trying to come to terms with the pandemic, there was another heart-breaking news that took the Indians from all around the world by storm. It was a devastating day for the actor's family, his friends, well-wishers and not to forget his millions of fans. Sushant was a self-made man and there are very few people in the industry who make a name for themselves with sheer hard work. This actor has been an inspiration to many youngsters and those who wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, life is not a bed of roses and the reasons are still unknown as to what all was involved in his passing away. This tribute song that is released on YouTube to commemorate the First Death Anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput is called "Eye Opener" and the song trying to do its part to encourage the Indian community get justice. Fans will sure appreciate the song with melancholic lyrics backed by the mournful music. Sushant will never be forgotten and will remain in the hearts of people.



