The global Hyperautomation market is expected to reach USD 22.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hyperautomation market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the use of technologies comprising robotic process automation (RPA), artificial learning (AI), machine learning (ML), biometrics, and Chatbots, among others, in various industry verticals including BFSI, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, among others.



Key Highlights From The Report



By technology, natural language generation (NLG) is likely to grow at significant rate in the forecast period. NLG assists computers in transforming structured data into text information in a language understandable by humans. NLG platform provides dedicated solutions for end-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others, scalable and rapidly deployable at a lower cost of implementation.

By industry vertical, BFSI, in terms of market size, held the largest hyperautomation market share in 2019. BFSI industry possesses a huge prospective for the application of hyperautomation. A few benefits offered by hyperautomation comprise marketing, sales & distribution, regulatory reporting, bank servicing, payment processing, lending operations, enterprise support, back-office operations, and others.

The hyperautomation market in North America held the second-largest hyperautomation market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 17.6% in the forecast period. The presence of eminent RPA, AI, and ML firms in the region, a well-established IT infrastructure, and major banks, among other end-users, are causative of the growth of the market.

Key participants include UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., OneGlobe LLC, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Catalytic Inc., among others.



Hyperautomation Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global Hyperautomation market on the basis of technology, industry verticals, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Biometrics

Chatbots

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Others



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Hyperautomation Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Hyperautomation Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



