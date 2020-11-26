New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- The rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and a significant rise in technological advancement in the medical field are propelling the HBOT devices/equipment industry growth.



Market Size – USD 193.12 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trends – Technological advancement of the healthcare infrastructure.



The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices/equipment market size was valued at USD 193.12 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 545.5 million, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the rising incidence of serious injury and the prevalence of infectious diseases globally. The key factors driving the industry growth are growing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the multiplace HBOT equipment's benefits and the technological advancements in portable HBOT equipment.



Hyperbaric oxygen therapy finds extensive applications in thermal burn injuries, crush injuries, severe anemia, and intracranial abscess, among others. The growing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy in wound healing and cosmetic procedures is fuelling product demand. The high commercial availability of the HBOT systems is also favoring market expansion. As compared to the previous decade, a rising number of treatments with hyperbaric oxygen therapy are performed globally. Apart from clinical therapy practices, the increasing adoption of standalone HBOT machines has also been witnessed owing to its ease of usage. Companies such as SOS Group Global Ltd. and OxyHealth are investing in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market to launch technologically advanced products. New product launches and acquisitions among companies may also bolster hyperbaric oxygen therapy device/equipment market growth.



The high cost of treatment associated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy remains one of the major restraints for the HBOT machines market. However, a surge in the availability of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices/equipment in established and emerging markets is poised to supplement market revenue share over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices/equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 545.5 million in annual remunerations, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period.



- On the basis of product type, the hyperbaric oxygen chambers segment account for a major chunk of the global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices market share.



- Based on application, the carbon monoxide poisoning segment is forecast to gain major traction over the projected timeframe.



- In the regional landscape, North America is estimated to contribute significantly to the hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market revenue share and is expected to witness a high growth rate of 14.2% through 2027.



- The APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% through 2027 on account of the prevalence of chronic infections and diseases and various developments in healthcare infrastructure in the region.



- Prominent players in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market are ETC Biomedical Systems, OxyHeal International, Inc., Sechrist Industries, Inc., Perry Baromedical Corporation, Fink Engineering Pty. Ltd., Hyperbaric SAC, HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, IHC Hytech B.V., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc., and Hearmec Co., Ltd., among others.



For the purpose of the study, Reports and Data has segmented the global HBOT devices/equipment market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region.



By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers

Monoplace Chambers

Multiplace Chambers

Topical Chambers

Portable Chambers

Chamber Accessories

Electrodes

Carts

Cords

Gas regulators

Other accessories

Consumables

Masks

Mattresses

Hoods

Pillows

Other consumables

Other products



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Injuries

Crush injuries

Decompression Sickness

Thermal burn Injuries

Other injuries

Infections

Gas Gangrene

Intracranial Abscess

Necrotizing soft tissue infections

Other infections

Insufficiencies

Air or Gas Embolism

Arterial Insufficiencies

Severe Anemia

Other insufficiencies

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Other Applications



By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Outpatient Clinics

Standalone Hyperbaric Treatment Centers

Other End Users



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil



