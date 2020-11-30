New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- The global hyperhidrosis treatment market is projected to reach USD 2.10 Billion from USD 1.27 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing awareness regarding various types of treatment alternatives for severe and minor perspiration cases to improve the quality of life.



Hyperhidrosis is a condition that leads to abnormally excessive sweating in affected individuals. The sweating is independent of environmental conditions and thermoregulatory needs. Hyperhidrosis is further divided into two types, primary focal and secondary generalized hyperhidrosis or diaphoresis. The condition can be treated by medications such as anticholinergics botox injections, and antiperspirants.



A 2017 study in the Journal of American Dermatology estimated that the prevalence of hyperhidrosis in the U.S. is approximately 3%. With the growing interests of prominent market leaders of the pharmaceutical industry, excessive perspiration related treatment has led to a rise in the R&D expenses in the market, thereby supporting the growth of a promising pipeline for hyperhidrosis treatment. Also, there are updated reimbursement implications for hyperhidrosis expenditure in various countries. For instance, a reimbursement scheme code, ICD-10-CM, was released across the U.S. in 2019 for operating procedures and medications.



Growing awareness regarding the benefits of using available medications, favorable government and NGO initiatives, improvement in the reimbursement scenario for treatment, and availability of research funds from both public and private bodies will drive hyperhidrosis treatment market trends over the forecast period.



· Introduction of novel treatment methods like microwave therapy is offering effective elimination of excessive sweat problems permanently. The development of such technologies is providing impetus to hyperhidrosis market growth.



· The botox injection by Allergan is the only FDA approved product available for primary focal hyperhidrosis treatment.



· Based on treatment type, the physiotherapy segment of treatments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, generating a revenue share of USD 240.1 million by 2027 due to the availability of advanced physiotherapy techniques like iontophoresis.



· In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to contribute significantly to the generalized hyperhidrosis treatment market share at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. The robust growth is attributable to favourable scenario for hyperhidrosis research and for the development of safe and side effects free treatment alternatives.



· North America accounted for a revenue generation of USD 388.7 million in the generalized hyperhidrosis treatment industry in 2018 and is poised to gain major traction through 2027. The regional growth is stimulated by various factors, including the availability of state-of-art technologies, high funding for hyperhidrosis research from private and public sources, rising focus on precision medicine, and presence of key market players in the region, among other factors.



· The key players in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market are Allergan (Ireland), Dermira, Inc. (U.S), Brickell Biotech, Inc. (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Ulthera, Inc. (U.S), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S), TheraVida, Sientra Inc. (U.S), and Dr. August Wolff GmbH (Germany), among others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment market on the basis of disease type, treatment type, distribution channel, and region:



Disease type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



· Primary Focal Hyperhidrosis



· Palmar Hyperhidrosis



· Plantar Hyperhidrosis



· Others



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



· Medications



o Antiperspirants



§ Prescription strength antiperspirants



§ Over-the-counter antiperspirants



o Anticholinergics



o Botox (botulinum toxin) – A



· Physiotherapy



· Surgical Treatments



o Invasive Treatments



o Non-invasive Treatments



§ Laser Treatments



§ Microwave Energy Destruction of Sweat Glands



Distribution Channel (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



· Hospital Pharmacy



· Retail Pharmacy



· Online Prescription Stores



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



· North America



· Europe



· Asia Pacific



· Middle East & Africa



· Latin America



