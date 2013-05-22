Hyperlite Wake Store - An Exclusive Store for Hyperlite Products

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Marine Products is launching a niche store catering to all Hyperlite product lovers. The store will showcase a wide range of wake products exclusively by Hyperlite. Marine Products will be announcing the date of launch soon. The manufacturer guarantees that the store shall provide all Wake products and clothing at an attractive price range. Hyperlite customers will not be disappointed with the numerous wake collections.



The store features wakeboard signature collections like Hyperlite Marek, Murray, B-Side, Process, Webb, Franchise, Union, State, Madin, Syn, Blur, Jade and Eden. The excitement does not seem to end there as it also promises to provide Hyperlite Bindings such as AJ, Team CT/OT, Remix, Webb, Process, Marek, Syn, Blur and Jinx along with different wake skates. The customers can avail Hyperlite products with great discounts from the Hyperlite Wake Store.



The manufacturers says, “Hyperlite is bringing to you an epic day on the water riding the latest Hyperlite boards, bindings, surfers and skates behind some of the biggest wakes in the industry including the Nautique Boats new G23”



A store exclusively for Hyperlite products was much anticipated. The Hyperlite products are designed to elevate riding experience. The consumers can approach the Hyperlite Wake Store as a perfect place to explore new wake related commodities. Quality will not be compromised at any level. The manufacturers claim that the equipments are of highest make which is engineered to cope with every change in landscape of this sport.



To get more information about Hyperlite, visit http://www.hyperlitewakestore.com, the website of the company.



About Hyperlite Wake Store

Hyperlite Wake Boarding company was established in the year 1991. It is one of the first manufacturers of wake boards. Hyperlite wake boards are used world over by all water riders. The research and development team of the manufacturers are fully dedicated in providing most innovative products. The company sponsors some of the famous wake boarders and wake skaters, like Rusty Malinoski, Jimmy Lariche, Jd Webb, Shaun Murray, Nick Davies, Jacob Valdez, Brian Grubb and produces wake boards with their names as signature collection.



The Marine Product Store was established in the year 1971. The success of the store beckoned the Hyperlite manufacturers to partner with them. The manufacturer’s mission is to focus always on sports and help sports fans enjoy riding on the water.



