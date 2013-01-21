Hyperparathyroidism - Analysis and Market Forecasts to 2019 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- The global hyperparathyroidism therapeutics market is forecast to grow to reach $2.6 billion by 2019. This moderate growth is primarily attributed to the increase in the hyperparathyroidism patient population and the expected launches of two novel drugs: CTAP101 and KAI-4169 IV. The major barriers for the hyperparathyroidism therapeutics market during forecast period are the introduction of bundled dialysis payment system in the US and the expected patent expirations of all three leading branded drugs in the market: Sensipar/Mimpara, Zemplar and Hectorol. The hyperparathyroidism pipeline is weak, with only seven molecules in various stages of development, including four first-in-class molecules and three me-too products. Amgen and Abbott are the leading companies in the current competitive landscape. Amgen is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period due to its acquisition in July 2012 of KAI Pharmaceuticals and its promising pipeline molecule KAI-4169.



- Overview of hyperparathyroidism, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathophysiology, management and treatment guidelines.

- Annualized hyperparathyroidism therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and forecast for eight years to 2019.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development, including calcium sensing receptor agonist, vitamin D pro-hormone, vitamin D receptor agonist and CYP24 enzyme inhibitor.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global hyperparathyroidism therapeutics market.

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the hyperparathyroidism therapeutics market.



Amgen Inc. Abbott Laboratories Cytochroma Inc. KAI Pharmaceuticals Inc.



