Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market Outlook 2030: Growth Opportunities and Revenue Estimation by Players Bayer AG, RXi Pharmaceuticals, ALLERGAN, Galderma Labora

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Increasing awareness among patients, technological advancements in the sector of aesthetic treatment of pigmentation related conditions, and growing geriatric population have been pivotal in dictating the growth of the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market. Moreover, rising adoption of minimally invasive procedure, increasing medical tourism for aesthetics is anticipated to be the major drive the growth of the global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market between 2019 and 2030.



Major Players in the Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market



The prominent players in the global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment market are Bayer AG, RXi Pharmaceuticals, ALLERGAN, Galderma laboratories, SkinCeuticals International, PIERRE FABRE GROUP, EpiPharm AG, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC., and VIVIERPHARMA among others.



Increasing Geriatric Population



The population of geriatric population across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market in the coming times. Since, growing age brings about several changes in the skin conditions, namely melisma, solar lentigines and other forms of hyperpigmentation.



Table of Content:



6. Global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Treatment Type

1. Topical Drugs

2. Chemical Peels

3. Phototherapy

4. Laser Therapy

5. Microdermabrasion

6. Other Treatments



7. Global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market - Analysis & Forecast, By Disease Indication

7. Introduction

8. Melasma

9. Solar Lentigines

10. Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

11. Other Disease Indications



8. Global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market - Analysis & Forecast, By End User

12. Introduction

13. Dermatology Centers

14. Aesthetic Clinics

15. Hospitals

16. Other End Users



