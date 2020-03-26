Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020 Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Amazon, Equinix, Apple, Broadcom, Cavium, IBM, Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard, Ericsson

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- This hyperscale data center report aids to focus on the important aspects of the market like what the recent market trends are or what buying patterns of the consumers are. The report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of ICT industry that gives number of market insights. This market report is an analytical consideration of the prime challenges that may arrive in the market in terms of sales, export, import, or revenue. It describes the major moves of the top players and brands such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. hyperscale data center report is a professional and in-depth analysis on the current state of the market.



According to the latest research, global demand for hyper scale data center market is driven by the increase in demand from large enterprise and government agencies, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 31.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 208.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.43% in the forecast period.



Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for FREE Sample @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-hyperscale-data-center-market



Few of the major competitors currently working in hyperscale data center market are





- Amazon



- Equinix,



- Apple,



- Broadcom



- Intel Corporation,



- Cisco Systems,



- Hewlett-Packard,



- Ericsson,



- Cavium Inc.,



- IBM,



- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.,



- Amazon Web Services, Inc,



- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.,



- NTT Communications Corporation,



- QTS Realty Trust, Inc.,



- Inspur,



- Western Digital Corporation,



- Nlyte,





Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



The 360-degree Hyperscale Data Center overview based on a global and regional level



Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players



Competitors - In this section, various Hyperscale Data Center industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.



A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]



Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.



A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants



Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations



Key Segmentation



By Component (Solutions, Services), End-User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), Data Center Size (Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers), Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, It and Telecom & Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



What are the major market growth drivers?



Growing demand of cloud based technology at various level of the organization and government agencies leads to demand of hyperscale data center to manage the huge data



Decrease in the operational expenditure and capital expenditure in the long term vision of the company



Growing acceptance of social media, games, online shopping and for its better performance hyper scale data center's demand is increasing



Key Developments in the Market:



In October 2018, Inspur announced OCP Standard rack server solution jointly with open computer project which will bridge traditional data center to hyper data center on the basis of open infrastructure.



In July 2018, Nexans data center solutions has been launched by nexan to support physical layer connectivity with global hyper data center.



Some extract from Table of Contents



Overview of Global Hyperscale Data Center Market



Hyperscale Data Center Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type



Hyperscale Data Center Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application



Hyperscale Data Center Size (Value) Comparison by Region



Hyperscale Data Center Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate



Hyperscale Data Center Competitive Situation and Trends



Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments



Players/Suppliers, Sales Area



Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Hyperscale Data Center



Global Hyperscale Data Center Manufacturing Cost Analysis



The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.



FREE | Table Of Contents Is Available Here@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-hyperscale-data-center-market



About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.



Contact:



Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com



