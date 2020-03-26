Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020 Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Amazon, Equinix, Apple, Broadcom, Cavium, IBM, Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard, Ericsson

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Hyperscale Data Center Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand.
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- This hyperscale data center report aids to focus on the important aspects of the market like what the recent market trends are or what buying patterns of the consumers are. The report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of ICT industry that gives number of market insights. This market report is an analytical consideration of the prime challenges that may arrive in the market in terms of sales, export, import, or revenue. It describes the major moves of the top players and brands such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. hyperscale data center report is a professional and in-depth analysis on the current state of the market.
According to the latest research, global demand for hyper scale data center market is driven by the increase in demand from large enterprise and government agencies, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 31.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 208.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.43% in the forecast period.
Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for FREE Sample @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-hyperscale-data-center-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in hyperscale data center market are
- Amazon
- Equinix,
- Apple,
- Broadcom
- Intel Corporation,
- Cisco Systems,
- Hewlett-Packard,
- Ericsson,
- Cavium Inc.,
- IBM,
- Mellanox Technologies, Inc.,
- Amazon Web Services, Inc,
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.,
- NTT Communications Corporation,
- QTS Realty Trust, Inc.,
- Inspur,
- Western Digital Corporation,
- Nlyte,
Key Insights that Study is going to provide:
The 360-degree Hyperscale Data Center overview based on a global and regional level
Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players
Competitors - In this section, various Hyperscale Data Center industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]
Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.
A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants
Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations
Key Segmentation
By Component (Solutions, Services), End-User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), Data Center Size (Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers), Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, It and Telecom & Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
What are the major market growth drivers?
Growing demand of cloud based technology at various level of the organization and government agencies leads to demand of hyperscale data center to manage the huge data
Decrease in the operational expenditure and capital expenditure in the long term vision of the company
Growing acceptance of social media, games, online shopping and for its better performance hyper scale data center's demand is increasing
Key Developments in the Market:
In October 2018, Inspur announced OCP Standard rack server solution jointly with open computer project which will bridge traditional data center to hyper data center on the basis of open infrastructure.
In July 2018, Nexans data center solutions has been launched by nexan to support physical layer connectivity with global hyper data center.
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global Hyperscale Data Center Market
Hyperscale Data Center Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
Hyperscale Data Center Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
Hyperscale Data Center Size (Value) Comparison by Region
Hyperscale Data Center Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
Hyperscale Data Center Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Hyperscale Data Center
Global Hyperscale Data Center Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.
FREE | Table Of Contents Is Available Here@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-hyperscale-data-center-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com