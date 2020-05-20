Hyperscale Data Center Market Is Moving Fast : Major Key Companies Are Broadcom, Cavium Inc, Cisco, Dell, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Intel Corporation, Lenovo

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Hyperscale Data Center Market is expected to exceed USD 65 billion by 2025. Rapid technological advancements and innovations in the industry are accelerating the adoption of different IT solutions such as power, UPS, cooling, and DCIM. The manufacturers in the hyperscale data center market are continuously engaged in introducing advanced technologies that allow businesses to implement sustainable business techniques and reduce their overall carbon footprint.



Aligned Energy offers data center cooling solution that removes heat instead of forcing cool air into the data hall. The cooling technology is highly-efficient in any climate with a PUE of 1.15. Similarly, DCIM solutions offered by hyperscale data center market players allow businesses to manage the effectiveness of their IT power & cooling devices to ensure sustainable IT operations.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2594



Pertaining to rapid technological advancements in IT & telecom sectors and the shift towards cloud infrastructure, hyperscale data center market has garnered commendable mainstream appreciation recently. Companies are nowadays relying more on cloud computing services as they offer several advantages such as enhanced application performance, efficiency, scalability & flexibility. However, this shift has led to high demand for computational power owing to which enterprises are increasingly outsourcing their data to third-party data centers in a bid to avoid investing on expensive hardware and thereby enhance business profitability.



Key industry players involved in the Hyperscale Data Center business and promoting the growth of the global Hyperscale Data Center Market are as follows:



- Dell

- Huawei Technologies

- Quanta Computer Inc. ????

- NVIDIA

- Lenovo

- Intel Corporation

- Broadcom Inc.

- Cisco

- TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET L M ERICCSON

- Cavium Inc

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise

- IBM

- SanDisk®



In addition, with more data distribution and greater demand for IT consumerization, organizations are constantly demanding enhanced resources and data center bandwidth, leading to growing pressure on data centers to expand their storage offerings. For instance, the Cisco Global Cloud Index 2015-2020 reports estimate that, by 2020, hyperscale data centers will house around 47% of all the data center servers and 57% of all stored data in these centers. Moreover, increasing demands for online streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more will proliferate data traffic trends, further supplementing the growth of hyperscale data center industry.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2594



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Definitions & forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Secondary

1.2.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hyperscale data center industry 360° synopsis, 2015 – 2025

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Component trends

2.1.2.1. Solution trends

2.1.2.2. Service trends

2.1.3. End-use trends

2.1.4. Application trends

2.1.5. Regional trends



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/hyperscale-data-center-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com