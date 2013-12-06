Hypertrophy MAX Review Website HypertrophyMAXInfo.com Launches Contest Ahead of Program Release

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- HypertrophyMAXInfo.com, a Hypertrophy MAX review website highlighting the phenomenally successful fitness program, announces a special contest offering a 100 dollar prize plus 11 fitness gifts to the winner. As Hypertrophy MAX prepares to open its doors on December 17th for a limited time, the site gears up with this special contest to help promote the hugely successful and popular fitness program created by Pro IFFB body builder Ben Pakulski and co-author Vince DelMonte, fitness model, writer and "The Skinny Guy Savior."



Compiled by pros, recommended by experts, and one of the most sought after fitness regimes in the world, Hypertrophy MAX is a 12-month program intended to take any fitness program to the next level by providing extreme results. The customized program consists of 12 unique phases, one for each month, which are delivered directly to each subscriber's doorstep. Each phase includes a magazine and DVD that highlights a specific focus for that month, as well as information on nutrition, lifestyle, mindset, and much, much more. Additionally, subscribers also receive a year's full of Hypertrophy MAX bonuses, which often includes a personal coaching call with authors Ben Pakulski and Vince DelMonte.



Hypertrophy MAX is only available every six months for a very limited time, and then the doors shut again until its next availability. This year, the program opens up for just one week from December 17-20. The Hypertrophy MAX contest on HypertrophyMAXInfo.com begins on December 3rd and runs through December 30th, encouraging visitors to share the site and the contest with their friends through social media.



Subscribers who have used the program report unbelievable Hypertrophy Max results, including complete body transformations in as little as 16 weeks. Describing it as "top of the bill," "unlike any other," and with nearly everyone reporting, "it has completely changed my life," Hypertrophy MAX yields results unlike any other program in a fraction of the time. Cutting through the hype and confusion surrounding fitness, building muscle and bodybuilding, Hypertrophy MAX provides concise information to transform, build and create the perfect body.



Additionally, starting December 3rd, anyone interested in the program can sign up during pre-launch to receive a special e-book outlining the science and theory behind the wildly popular program through HypertrophyMAXInfo.com.



About HypertrophyMAXInfo.com

HypertrophyMAXInfo.com provides reviews, insider tips, and information on the successful fitness program Hypertrophy MAX created by Ben Pakulski and Vince DelMonte. Highlighting the program's ins and outs, including its 12 phases, newsletters, DVDs and bonuses, the site provides information for those who are interested in signing up and changing their body forever. For more information, visit http://www.hypertrophymaxinfo.com/purchase.