Hypez Explains How Instagram Can Boost a Business' Online Traffic

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Social networks are very popular these days. More and more people are signing in and enjoying socialising with friends’ family and acquaintances. This kind of a platform gives way to a pleasant exchange and breeds friendship. The world just seems to be a smaller place with people knowing and recognising each other. It allows for freedom of speech and expression and widens horizons with more and more interaction.



One such platform is Instagram. This is slightly different to Facebook. Here the user can share pictures videos and can also socialise. It is a platform for sharing visuals and stills and interacting with people. The user can apply digital filters to the photographs and share them on face book, twitter and others. The main feature of this service is that the photos are confined to a square shape similar to Polaroid pictures unlike the ones from mobile device cameras.



This service was introduced by Kevin Systrom and Mike Kreiger in the year 2010.In the year 2013 they allowed video sharing with users recording videos for about 15 seconds. This was a clear competition against twitter’s vine video sharing application.



Why is there a need of Instagram followers? It is true that the more users buy Instagram followers the more they tend to gain. With a high level of followers their product or service can gain more popularity. Since it is an exchange and a social platform, the more followers there are, the more exposure the products and services will get. The more there are Instagram likes, the more visitors people will have and this in turn will increase sales and turnover. This platform lets everyone know how popular the concerned product or service is with instagram likes and followers.



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