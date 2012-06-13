HypnosisDownloads.com Celebrates World Blood Donor Day With Donations to American Red Cross

Oban, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The number one reason donors give blood is out of a desire to help others, according to the American Red Cross. And the top reason people don’t donate blood? Fear of needles. That’s why Hypnosis Downloads is donating 100% of the sales of its hypnosis download, “Cure Fear of Needles,” to the American Red Cross for 3 months in honor of World Blood Donor Day, commemorated this year on June 14th. The American Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, with all of its donations coming from volunteer, unpaid donors.



“Cure Fear of Needles” is a 26-minute self-hypnosis recording that trains the listener to remove the unconscious fear of needles quickly and painlessly. It is available as an MP3 download for $12.95 from Hypnosis Downloads.



According to the American Red Cross, more than 38,000 blood donations are needed every day in America to keep up with demand for blood components such as red blood cells or plasma. Blood shortages are not uncommon, especially during mass casualty events such as natural disasters. More donors are always needed, as donors have to wait a minimum of seven days between donations for plasma, or as many as 56 days for donations of red blood cells.



Hypnosis Downloads hopes to increase the number of blood donors by reducing the fears associated with donating. “Hypnosis is particularly effective for phobias,” notes Roger Elliott, the narrator of “Cure Fear of Needles.” “Hypnotherapy works so well,” he continues, “because hypnosis allows you to easily access and change your unconscious mind, which is where phobias originate. That’s why they’re called ‘irrational’ fears--and why telling yourself that you shouldn’t be afraid of something just doesn’t work. The fear isn’t in your conscious mind.”



Hypnosis has been proven safe and effective in a number of clinical studies. One Belgian study, published in the journal Pain in 1997, revealed that hypnotized patients were much less anxious and more optimistic before and after a medical procedure than patients who had not been hypnotized. They also required much less anesthetic.



“We have a policy of giving back to the community at Uncommon Knowledge, the parent company of Hypnosis Downloads,” “Since 2005, we have donated over $11,841.56 to the Make-a-Wish foundation from sales of our cancer support hypnosis MP3s. Every year we choose a major charity to support, and often support a few smaller projects as well.” Elliott has been working as a hypnotherapist and trainer since 1998, narrating dozens of hypnosis downloads for Uncommon Knowledge and teaching hypnotherapy to hundreds of students worldwide.



About World Blood Donor Day

Created by the World Health Organization, World Blood Donor Day promotes voluntary unpaid blood donation throughout the world, and celebrates the role of life-saving voluntary blood donors. World Blood Donor Day was first launched in 2004. Annually, over 92 million blood donations are collected worldwide.



About Roger Elliott, Narrator

A hypnotherapist and trainer since 1998, Roger Elliott of Hypnosis Downloads is passionate about educating people about their own psychology. To that end, he has developed a number of innovative and highly effective training courses for Uncommon Knowledge, such as the Diploma Course, the Depression Learning Path, the 6-Part Self Confidence Course, the Panic Attacks Course, plus a range of DVDs, CDs and tapes.