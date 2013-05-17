Hypnosis & Magic for Charity - Entertainment Show Aiding a Noble Cause

Chico, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Most magic shows and hypnotism shows have common elements. But not many have a unique flavor such as the shows by Brian Stracner most commonly known as the HypnoSwami. He is known for his performances full of hilarious and magical entertainment. Fun Hypnosis Show has organized various mentalism and comedy hypnosis stage shows in many places around Northern California. Some of the HypnoSwami’s performances included The Coleman Museum, The Eureka Theater, Kiwanis, Soroptimists, Chico State University, Associated Student Unions, The Northern California Narcotics Anonymous Convention, and many others. Along with The HypnoSwami, is Carlos Sawyer – the Magician combining together to enthrall the audiences with their performances. Carlos is known for his signature illusions and when combined with the mesmerizing mentalism of The HypnoSwami, it is bound to be an amazing show.



The best thing about this show is that $2 from each ticket will go to the Jesus Center which is a women’s shelter and food source for the homeless. Anyone who buys a ticket and watches the show is directly contributing to a noble cause. Individuals can also donate food and money directly towards Jesus Center at the venue itself. The public can purchase tickets for only $25 in advance; however, if they wish to buy tickets at the door it will cost $30. The tickets can be purchased online at http://astonishment.eventbrite.com/ or at North State Hypnosis, 170 E 2nd Ave #2, Chico, California. There is Magic, Music, Dance and many other treats in store.



To know more about stage hypnosis and mentalism show visit website www.funhypnosisshow.com



About http://FunHypnosisShow.com

Media Contact

The HypnoSwami

Name: Brian Stracner, Comedy Stage Hypnotist Magician, and Entertainer

Address: 170 E. 2nd Ave #2 Chico, CA 95927

Phone: 530 828 0880

Email: ChicoHypnosis@gmail.com

Website: http://www.funhypnosishow.com