Hypnotherapist Is Giving Away $250 Worth of Hypnotherapy for Free

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Popular UK clinical hypnotherapist, founder of HypnoBusters, is giving away over $250 worth of professionally crafted hypnosis sessions. Jon Rhodes has been a clinical hypnotherapist since 2003, training at the London College Of Clinical Hypnotherapy. He has been helping people transform their lives online since 2007.



Why would anyone want to give away so much?



“I want as many people as possible to see for themselves the powerful healing qualities of hypnotherapy”, commented hypnotherapist Jon from his UK office. “I get a buzz from helping people, which is why I became a therapist. It also benefits my private practice and the hypnotherapy industry in general.”



“I receive many heart warming emails from all over the world. People shedding massive amounts of weight or quitting smoking after years of trying to give up. It can be quite emotional. This is all thanks to hypnotherapy.”



Jon is known for his soothing northern English accent, that gives powerful life changing results. He is a big hit with his fans. Hundreds of thousands have already benefited from his free hypnosis sessions and been given a new spark of life.



Many have reported big life changes thanks to the positive influence of hypnotherapy. Thousands have gained the confidence to find new careers, find a new relationship, achieve their goals, and quit addictions.



Jon's free hypnotherapy sessions are available at http://www.freehypnosistreatment.com/hypnosis/free-hypnosis-downloads/



About Jon Rhodes

Jon Rhodes has been the driving force behind Free Hypnosis Treatment since 2007. Free Hypnosis Treatment aims to help people discover the benefits of hypnotherapy without any cost.



Contact Info:

4 Astley Terrace, Darwen

Lancashire. BB3 2PX, UK

JonRhodes@HypnoBusters.Com

http://www.FreeHypnosisTreatment.Com